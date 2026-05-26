Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Los Angeles Clippers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
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Los Angeles Clippers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 26, 2026

Law Murray joins the show again to assist with the Clippers’ mock offseason. We go over the various roster decisions, contract projections, Kawhi Leonard trades, and the broad differences between being a cap space team versus operating over the cap.

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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

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