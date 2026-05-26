Los Angeles Clippers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Law Murray joins the show again to assist with the Clippers’ mock offseason. We go over the various roster decisions, contract projections, Kawhi Leonard trades, and the broad differences between being a cap space team versus operating over the cap.

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