Miami Heat 2026 Offseason Part 1: It's Time to Go All-in For a Star

We kick off Third Apron’s offseason preview series with a discussion on the Miami Heat. Joining me are returning guests Ethan Skolnick and Brian Goins to discuss their needs (a star), which ones they’d ideally pursue, and who is currently on the roster they’d prioritize to keep.

0:00 Intro and why Heat fans feel despondent

4:18 Why Miami has to go all-in and ranking Miami’s real star targets

11:34 Donovan vs. Giannis

16:01 Kawhi as a fallback

19:23 Giannis fit and injury concerns, and why Donovan is the cleaner fit

26:50 Jaquez, Larsson, and Heat role players

33:03 Norm Powell, Wiggins, and free-agent decisions

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