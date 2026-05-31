Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Milwaukee Bucks 2026 Offseason Part 1: Trading Giannis For Real This Time | Third Apron Podcast
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Milwaukee Bucks 2026 Offseason Part 1: Trading Giannis For Real This Time | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 31, 2026

Frank Madden returns to the show to discuss the highly anticipated Bucks' offseason. We discuss the types of returns we could see them get for Giannis Antetokounmpo and if they lost value over the past few years by waiting too long. We also discuss what they'll prioritize, considering they're at a draft pick deficit, leaving them with no incentive to miss the playoffs.

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