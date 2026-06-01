Milwaukee Bucks Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Frank Madden returns to the show to assist with the Bucks mock offseason. This is a massive deep dive on the Giannis trade market, the tiers of trades that may or may not be available to them, salary cap dynamics, how potential targets fit into their payroll, and some Myles Turner trades at the end.

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