Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Milwaukee Bucks Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-1:17:17

Milwaukee Bucks Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 01, 2026

Frank Madden returns to the show to assist with the Bucks mock offseason. This is a massive deep dive on the Giannis trade market, the tiers of trades that may or may not be available to them, salary cap dynamics, how potential targets fit into their payroll, and some Myles Turner trades at the end.

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture