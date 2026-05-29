Minnesota Timberwolves 2026 Offseason Part 1: Ayo, free agency, & trade market | Third Apron Podcast

Dane Moore joins the show again to discuss the upcoming Timberwolves’ offseason. We largely debate what it would take to acquire a ceiling-raising star and if the risk to hopefully beat Oklahoma City or San Antonio is worth messing with a good, sustainable roster.

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