Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Minnesota Timberwolves 2026 Offseason Part 1: Ayo, free agency, & trade market | Third Apron Podcast
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Minnesota Timberwolves 2026 Offseason Part 1: Ayo, free agency, & trade market | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 29, 2026

Dane Moore joins the show again to discuss the upcoming Timberwolves’ offseason. We largely debate what it would take to acquire a ceiling-raising star and if the risk to hopefully beat Oklahoma City or San Antonio is worth messing with a good, sustainable roster.

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