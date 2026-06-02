Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Oklahoma City Thunder 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview | Third Apron Podcast
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Oklahoma City Thunder 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 02, 2026

Andrew Schlecht returns to the show to discuss the Thunder’s offseason and if they need to make significant changes to the roster after losing to the Spurs. He then assists with the mock offseason, where we look at ways they could retain as much depth as possible while fulfilling their payroll goals. They will need to reduce salaries not just to have a reasonable luxury tax bill, but also to potentially duck the second apron.

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