Andrew Schlecht of Down to Dunk and OKC Dream Team podcast joins the show to discuss the Thunder's offseason and how we could see them trimming down the 2026-27 roster if they want to avoid the second apron one more year.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Navigating the Second Apron with Andrew Schlecht
Aug 13, 2025
Yossi Gozlan
I analyze NBA teams with an emphasis on the salary cap and CBA.
