What's Next for the Bulls + Thoughts on 18 Team Lottery | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi and Sam open with a full postmortem on the Bulls after the firing of Arturas Karnisovas and Mark Eversley, focusing on where the front office held on too long, what a reset should look like, and how Billy Donovan’s job candidacy elsewhere factors in. Then they touch on the NBA’s proposed 18-team lottery, why the reform would likely move tanking rather than solve it, before closing on a late cap tangent about the 65-game rule and a potential Wembanyama/Rose Rule issue.



0:00 Intro/Why the Bulls finally moved on

6:24 The AKME timelines and when Chicago should’ve pivoted

16:43 What the Bulls should do next and Billy Donovan’s future

38:28 The 18-Team Lottery Proposal

47:33 Unintended consequences and impact on outgoing draft picks

1:05:07 More 65 game rule nonsense

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