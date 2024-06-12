2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 12: Philadelphia 76ers

This is going to be an extremely consequential offseason for the Sixers. With James Harden not working out, the 76ers pivoted to maximizing their cap space this summer to reshape the roster around Joel Embiid. The only other player guaranteed to return is Tyrese Maxey, who is set to sign a maximum contract with them this summer. Because of his upcoming raise, the Sixers have this summer as their only window to have the flexibility to pursue upgrades in free agency or trades. They are projected to have between $57-65 million, which is enough to sign or absorb anybody. They also can trade up to 5 first-round picks in a trade. They’ve already been linked to just about every big name like Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and Brandon Ingram. In this video, I’ll run a couple projections where the Sixers can get these types of players and show how they can fill the rest of the roster out. 0:00 Intro 0:27 Sixers payroll analysis 3:28 Tyrese Maxey 4:34 How the Sixers can maximize their cap space 5:57 Paul George scenario 8:40 Why the Sixers cap space goals will be challenging to achieve 10:07 Brandon Ingram scenario Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com