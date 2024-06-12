2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 7: Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA offseason hasn't begun until the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a star player. Over the last few years it was Kyrie Irving, now this year it's Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell. Both would be welcome additions to the Lakers lineup in theory, but do the Lakers even have enough assets to get a trade done? And even if they do, how would the rest of the roster look like? There are new trade rules in the CBA that trigger hard caps when teams take in more salaries than they're sending out or even combine players to get a more expensive one. If they can land one of these guys, the backend of the roster could suffer because of these new rules. 0:00 Intro 1:18 Lakers 2024-25 payroll analyses and the trade rules they must abide by 3:55 LeBron James 5:00 D'Angelo Russell 6:19 Trae Young hypothetical trade 7:32 Lakers payroll projections with Trae Young 9:55 Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trade 10:34 Lakers payroll projections with Donovan Mitchell 11:38 Outro Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com