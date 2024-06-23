2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 20 Memphis Grizzlies

Things have only gone up for the Grizzlies since 2019 and the 2023 playoffs was a brutal reality check for them. And after just going through a gap year filled with injuries, it feels like the league has forgotten about them. They should be back in the playoff picture for the West just by being healthy. However, they do have some moves to make, particularly at center. They should be able to acquire any of the big men that are reportedly available on the trade market. I go over several scenarios where the Grizzlies get a new center, varying from the draft to expensive veterans. 0:00 Intro 0:25 Grizzlies 2024-25 payroll 2:02 How the Grizzlies can open up more trade flexibility 3:25 Scenario where the Grizzlies move up in the draft to select a center 4:55 Expensive center options like Clint Capela or Brook Lopez 6:34 More affordable center options 7:51 Walker Kessler scenario Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com