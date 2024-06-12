2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 5: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder's future is looking extremely bright with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. They became the youngest team to win a playoff series and are so close to getting to the Finals. They need to address their frontcourt and they have the means to do it. Armed with $33 million in cap space, they could sign just about any top forward who wants to join. They also have so many draft picks to make an adequate offer for just about any frontcourt player in a trade. The possibilities are abundant, and I go over one where they use some of their flexibility to lock up Isaiah Joe while adding an All-Star forward. 0:00 Intro 1:13 Thunder 2024-25 cap space projection 2:31 Isaiah Joe 3:37 Cap Space Options 5:38 Lauri Markkanen option and his renegotiation 7:17 Walkthrough of the Markkanen and Joe scenario 8:27 Projecting the Thunder's payroll 2025-26 and beyond 10:48 Outro Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com