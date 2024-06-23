2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 17: Golden State Warriors

The Warriors as we know them may be gone, but at least they're finally about to have some financial relief. That's because they're finally in a position to avoid the luxury tax after spending nearly $700 million in penalties over the last 9 seasons. It seems like they'll part ways with Chris Paul and Kevon Looney to generate all these savings. They'll be looking to run things back with Stephen Curry, DraymondGreen, and hopefully Klay Thompson. His future is up in the air as both sides have been far apart in extension talks for over a year now. If avoiding the tax is an objective, then they're unlikely to make many major additions this summer. But what if they can add an All-Star? I go over several roster builds for the Warriors, including revisiting their (extremely unlikely) attempt to acquire LeBron James in last year's trade deadline. 0:00 Intro 0:33 Luxury tax penalties over the last 9 seasons 1:52 Warriors 2024-25 payroll analysis 3:27 More relevant payroll without Chris Paul and Kevon Looney 4:31 Payroll projection featuring Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II on new contracts 6:29 How the non-taxpayer mid-level exception could be factored in 8:05 Revisiting their attempt to trade for LeBron James and how it could still be done 10:33 Jonathan Kuminga's potential extension 11:29 Projecting the 2025-26 Warriors and why Andrew Wiggins' time in Golden State could be coming up Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com