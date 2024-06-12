2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 8: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns went as all-in on this team as any other front office has ever done in NBA history. They have all but two first-round picks available to trade, but that may not help them much. Because of their expensive rosters, they are severely limited in the types of trades they're allowed to make. Trading Bradley Beal for several cheaper players like a rim-protecting center and a point guard would help, but there's probably no market for him. All they could really do this summer is re-sign Royce O'Neale, and fill up the roster with minimum players. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker aren't going anywhere yet, but another disappointing season could force the Suns to move one of them as this payroll reaches preposterous levels of expenses. 0:00 Intro 1:29 Suns 2024-25 payroll analysis 3:22 Kevin Durant 3:48 Royce O'Neale 4:37 Why this year's Suns roster will exceed $400 million 5:03 2025-26 payroll projection 6:52 Outro Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com