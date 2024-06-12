2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 11: Los Angeles Clippers

It's been five years of this and the Clippers have more or less had the same result. Aside from their 2021 run to the Western Conference Finals, most of their postseason appearances have been hampered by injuries. It seems like they're set to run it back despite the team's aging core. They already extended Kawhi Leonard to a three-year deal but Paul George reportedly wants a full four-year maximum contract. It seems crazy that they would continue with this group, but I'm not convinced that it means they're committing to them for the long run. If everyone returns, I think it's possible that this Clippers team could slowly break apart if the team continues to fall short of expectations. 0:00 Intro 1:52 Clippers payroll analysis 3:27 Paul George 4:55 James Harden 6:04 Clippers payroll projection if they run the team back 7:24 Why the Clippers can't afford to let one of George or Harden walk 7:59 DeMar DeRozan scenario 9:40 Brandon Ingram scenario 11:05 General thoughts and how a Clippers retool/rebuild could look like in the near future Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com