2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 2: New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are in such a great place heading into the offseason. They have two key free agents to re-sign in OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. Both will get significant raises, but the Knicks should be able to pay whatever it takes to retain them while keeping the payroll reasonable. At the same time, they're still armed with 8 first-round picks to trade for a star. Will that player finally become available? I go over contract projections for Anunoby, Hartenstein, as well as Jalen Brunson, and show how they could also potentially add an expensive star like Giannis Antetokounmpo while abiding by the new trade rules. 0:00 Intro 1:17 Knicks payroll analyses 3:06 OG Anunoby 4:44 Isaiah Hartenstein 6:23 Knicks projected payroll for next season 6:39 Jalen Brunson 7:49: Knicks 2025-26 projected payroll 8:55: New trade rules surrounding Knicks pursuit of a star 9:25: Giannis Antetokounmpo hypothetical trade 11:19 Knicks projected payroll post-trade 12:40 Outro