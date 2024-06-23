2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 18: Dallas Mavericks

What a run. I was very critical of their trade deadline. I thought they gave up too many assets in the past year for what seemed like floor-raising moves at best. But after seeing them have one of the best post-trade deadline records, I had a feeling that they could have a deep run if the seeding breaks right for them. I felt the only team that could stand in their way were the Denver Nuggets, and thankfully they didn't have to face them. For all we know, this might be the furthest this Mavs team goes for the next few years, but they should still be really good going forward. Their offseason should be relatively simple: re-sign Derrick Jones Jr. I go into how they could open up flexibility to re-sign him, who they could pursue if he doesn't return, and how. 0:00 Intro 0:30 Mavericks 2024-25 Payroll 1:44 Derrick Jones Jr. 2:56 Non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception 3:44 How they could unlock the exception to re-sign Jones Jr. 4:29 Scenario where the Mavs pursue an affordable wing if Jones Jr. leaves 5:32 Scenario where the Mavs pursue a more expensive wing like Jerami Grant Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com