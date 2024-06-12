2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 10: Isaiah Hartenstein

Is it possible that Isaiah Hartenstein has played so well that he priced himself out of a return to the Knicks? That seems to be a possibility since they are limited to offering him a four-year deal worth $72.5 million. A team with cap space that really likes him could easily outbid the Knicks for his services. Some of the teams being mentioned as potential suitors, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic. In this video I analyze those teams and their potential fit with him and how they could fit him with their cap space. I also talk about why a return to the Knicks on a short-term deal, so he could become a free agent again next year and re-sign for more money, is out of the question. 0:00 Intro 1:03 Isaiah Hartenstein's contract options with the Knicks 2:44 Oklahoma City Thunder scenario 4:18 Detroit Pistons scenario 5:32 Orlando Magic scenario 7:39 Why I think he ultimately returns to the Knicks Link to Knicks video: https://youtu.be/Z98tU1lO6PM?si=yFEAWUePva28PPcO Link to Thunder video: https://youtu.be/eCL2DbVWc6s?si=VsihXDRkekfOtf8a Link to article about Isaiah Hartenstein on Yahoo Sports: https://sports.yahoo.com/why-isaiah-hartenstein-could-be-the-best-big-man-available-on-the-market-134657059.html Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com