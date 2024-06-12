2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 3: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have incrementally progressed over the past three seasons with a talented but flawed roster. After winning their first playoff series, expectations are picking up and the pressure is on organizationally. The biggest domino is Donovan Mitchell. They gave up a lot for him and need to keep him long-term. If he doesn't extend, do they risk taking him into free agency? Either way, it sounds like at least one of him or Darius Garland will be traded this season. And with Evan Mobley set to get a significant extension this summer, do they consider trading Jarrett Allen as well? And would acquiring another max player like Brandon Ingram make sense for their payroll long-term? It may be time to split up the two small guards and two centers to create a more versatile lineup. 0:00 Intro 2:13 Cavaliers 2024-25 payroll analyses 3:54 Donovan Mitchell Contract Options 7:04 Evan Mobley 8:25 2025-26 payroll projections and why trading for Brandon Ingram and having 3 max players might not be viable 10:19 Outro Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com