2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 6: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers took two short trips to the lottery and made it back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a decade. Context for their playoff path aside, it's a pretty quick turnaround for them considering they only pivoted away from the Domantas Sabonis-led core just two years ago. They are now locked into this core led by Tyrese Haliburton who is about to start making maximum dollars. Pascal Siakam is going to command just as much, and they have some decisions to make on other players like Obi Toppin. There isn't much for the organization to do this offseason beyond retaining everyone and developing more continuity. 0:00 Intro 1:06 Pacers 2024-25 payroll analyses 2:22 Pascal Siakam 3:28 Obi Toppin 4:39 Andrew Nembhard 5:51 Pacers payroll projection 7:32 Outro and more thoughts on the Pacers outlook Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com