2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 16: Brooklyn Nets

The post-Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era has not been kind to the Nets. For what it's worth, I think they made out really nicely in their respective trades. They now have a surplus of draft equity that could be enough to acquire an All-Star. But will one become available to them? And what kind would they need to really elevate this roster to title contention? I'm skeptical they'll be able to transform this roster to where they want it to be anytime soon. They might be better off negotiating a trade with the Rockets that allows them to get control of their draft picks back so they can take a step back and enter a rebuild. They might be able to get back to relevance faster that way with some young players they can build a future with. 0:00 Intro 0:43 Nets 2024-25 payroll analysis 1:59 Nicolas Claxton 2:57 Mikal Bridges 3:58 Nets 2025 cap space projection and why they might hold off on extending Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe 5:45 The case for the Nets trading Mikal Bridges to Houston for their picks back 7:14 What a Nets rebuild could look like with some of their picks back 8:21 Giannis Antetokounmpo pipedream scenario