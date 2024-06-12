2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 4: Miami Heat

Last year it was Damian Lillard. This year Donovan Mitchell could be the Heat's top trade target this summer if he doesn't commit to an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But even if a trade is possible, can the Heat sustain fielding a roster paying him, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo top dollar? Both players are extension-eligible for maximum contracts this summer which wouldn't kick in for a while, so they could possibly sustain a brief run with this trio. But what if they don't have enough to get him or another All-Star? Do they consider re-signing Caleb Martin or Haywood Highsmith or do they let them go and remain faithful in their ability to find the next role players to replace them? 0:00 Intro 0:52 Heat 2024-25 payroll analysis 1:56 Jimmy Butler 3:42 Bam Adebayo 4:48 Caleb Martin 5:47 Haywood Highsmith 6:20 Donovan Mitchell trade scenario 7:54 How having 3 max players impacts the Heat’s payroll 10:45 Outro Make sure to listen/watch to the 5 On The Floor Podcast associated with this video: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/five-on-the-floor-miami-heat-nba/id1336060206?i=1000656592228 Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com