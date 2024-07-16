2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 21 Detroit Pistons

I was really high on the Pistons heading into last season. If you think another coaching change will make me just as bullish on them this year then you're damn right. And it's not just because of their cap space to go after players who can help them win now -- I feel they have the young talent alone to make a push toward the Play-In Tournament. But most importantly, they finally are in the direction they should've been in all these years: asset accumulation mode. New President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon confirmed so in his intro presser, which would make me feel pretty good if I were a Pistons fan. So I went ahead and showed the types of trades the Pistons could pursue with their cap space that allows them to stock up on future draft picks while also adding veterans who can be in their rotation. 0:00 Intro 0:29 Pistons 2024-25 payroll analysis 1:28 Pistons cap space projection this summer 3:02 Draft speculation 3:47 Trajan Langdon and the Pelicans connections 5:01 CJ McCollum trade scenario 6:48 Tim Hardaway Jr. trade scenario 7:30 Lonzo Ball trade scenario 9:07 Rounding out the rest of the roster Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com