2024 Free Agency/Offseason Series - Ep 1: Denver Nuggets

Hi everyone, this is my first video on this channel where I discuss the NBA with a focus on the salary cap. The Denver Nuggets were eliminated last night but this core will still be contending for titles. But for how much longer? It seems obvious that they'll keep everyone, but the new CBA could make it challenging. They'll probably happily spend whatever it takes, but they probably want to at least avoid the newly implemented second apron. I get into that and explain how the Nuggets could potentially do that over the following two seasons while giving Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope new contracts. They may have no choice but to be over the second apron at some point, but there's definitely a pathway to avoid it. 0:00 Intro to the channel 0:30 Denver Nuggets goals 2:04 Nuggets 2024-25 payroll analyses 4:16 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 5:43 Jamal Murray 6:54 Aaron Gordon 8:11 How the Nuggets could potentially avoid the second apron in the next two seasons 9:44 Outro Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com