Wow. I don't know what's more shocking. That the Nets traded Mikal Bridges, or that they sent him to the Knicks. They finally were able to capitalize on their assets to acquire a big name. The Villanova Knicks are complete! Meanwhile, the Nets now have a massive surplus of first-round picks, and can comfortably rebuild now that they're getting some of their picks back from Houston in a separate deal. 0:00 Intro 0:32 Mikal Bridges trade details 0:58 Knicks updated payroll 4:18 Why the Knicks will need to save money and reshuffle payroll 6:40 The Nets side of things and where they go from here 10:42 Nets 2025 cap space update Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com
2024 NBA Offseason Review - Ep 1: New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets (Mikal Bridges Trade)
Jul 16, 2024
Third Apron Podcast
