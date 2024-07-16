2024 NBA Offseason Review - Ep 2: Oklahoma City Thunder

After years of accumulating draft assets in exchange for their best players, the Thunder finally made their big moves. They have a superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, two potential co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, and a ton of defensive talent all around the roster. They went ahead and elevated their defense to elite status with the additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. They also locked down Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to contracts that allow them to remain 9-10 deep over the next four years. They are deep at every position and with some playoff experience on their belt, they have a team ready to win the West as soon as next season. 0:00 Intro 0:37 Thunder roster before free agency 2:55 How the Thunder took advantage of their cap space to make their moves while keeping Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins 5:36 Projecting the Thunder into 2025-26 7:18 Looking at the Thunder two years ahead and how they could stretch their window beyond that Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com