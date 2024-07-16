2024 NBA Offseason Review - Ep 3: Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors (Klay Thompson Trade)

Klay Thompson's time in Golden State was inevitably coming to an end after they tried bringing him off the bench. Understandably so, it's tough to make that transition after all the success he had with the Warriors. He needed a fresh start and will now get to reinvent himself as a great role player with the Mavericks. There may not be a better place for him to thrive than in Dallas playing with Luka Doncic. Although losing Thompson is tough for the organization, they could be better now as well since they can play their young players more. They have a deep roster now and are setting themselves up for a big trade down the line. 0:00 Intro 0:28 Dallas Mavericks situation heading into free agency 1:39 Trading Tim Hardaway to open up the mid-level exception 4:25 How the Mavericks executed the Klay Thompson sign and trade 5:51 Overall thoughts on the Mavs offseason 7:44 Golden State Warriors situation heading into the offseason and how they were pursuing Paul George 9:32 Warriors cap situation after cutting Chris Paul 10:20 How the Warriors signed De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield 12:21 Overall thoughts on the Warriors offseason and they go from here Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com