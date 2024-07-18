2024 NBA Offseason Review - Ep 4: Philadelphia 76ers

When it was reported that James Harden wanted out and that the Sixers weren't going to extend Tyrese Maxey last summer, it became obvious that they were going to pivot to cap space in 2024. They were limited in ways to significantly improve the roster with their payroll tied to their big signings back in 2019. It made a lot of sense to plan for 2024 cap space, especially with a lot of big money coming off the books and an opportunity to keep Maxey as well with his low cap hold. This wasn't the strongest free agent class in recent memory but the Sixers capitalized on getting some of the best players that were available to them. But did they raise their titles odds enough to fulfill their ultimate goal? And how will Paul George's contract look in the backend of it?This might be the most talented and fundamentally sound team the Sixers had since 2018-19. 0:00 Intro 0:21 Sixers pre-July cap space projection 1:16 How they got up to $60 million to spend 2:35 How they implemented their cap space 3:35 The trick they used to give Caleb Martin more money through bonuses 4:56 The rest of the Sixers signings and what their roster projects to look like once they get to 14 players 5:36 Some wings they could target for their last two roster spots 6:13 KJ Martin's contract and how they could use it in a future trade 9:17 Overall thoughts on the Sixers offseason Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com