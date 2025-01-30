Third Apron

2025 NBA Trade Deadline: Updates on Zach LaVine, Myles Turner, Walker Kessler, and Hawks
Jan 30, 2025

I go over the Warriors reported interest in Zach LaVine, address the Myles Turner rumors, discuss the Walker Kessler speculation, and what the Hawks do next after losing Jalen Johnson for the season. Clutchpoints article on Myles Turner: https://clutchpoints.com/lakers-trade-target-is-myles-turner-actually-available KSL Sports article on Walker Kessler: https://kslsports.com/nba/utah-jazz/jazz-mailbag-lakers-kessler-trade/536684 The Athletic article on Zach LaVine: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6096150/2025/01/29/nba-trade-intel-warriors-jimmy-butler/?source=emp_shared_article Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

