2025 NBA Trade Deadline: Updates on Zach LaVine, Myles Turner, Walker Kessler, and Hawks

I go over the Warriors reported interest in Zach LaVine, address the Myles Turner rumors, discuss the Walker Kessler speculation, and what the Hawks do next after losing Jalen Johnson for the season. Clutchpoints article on Myles Turner: https://clutchpoints.com/lakers-trade-target-is-myles-turner-actually-available KSL Sports article on Walker Kessler: https://kslsports.com/nba/utah-jazz/jazz-mailbag-lakers-kessler-trade/536684 The Athletic article on Zach LaVine: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6096150/2025/01/29/nba-trade-intel-warriors-jimmy-butler/?source=emp_shared_article