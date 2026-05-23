Atlanta Hawks 2026 Offseason Part 1: Lottery pick, CJ + JK free agency, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Brad Rowland joins the show again to discuss the Hawk’s upcoming offseason. We touch on targets for their 8th pick, the possibility of trading up or down, needs across the roster, the free agency of CJ McCollum and potentially Jonathan Kuminga, and weigh if they should get into the trade market for a star this offseason.

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