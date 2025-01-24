Cameron Johnson Trade Market

I look at Cameron Johnson's market and come up with trades sending him to teams he's been linked to. 0:00 Intro 1:00 Cam Johnson's contract and what Nets are seeking 5:45 Indiana Pacers 10:43 Philadelphia 76ers 15:49 Oklahoma City Thunder 21:17 Cleveland Cavaliers 28:19 Memphis Grizzlies 31:47 Orlando Magic 34:44 Sacramento Kings Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan