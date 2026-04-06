CBA Changes We Would Like to See: Part 2 | Third Apron Podcast

We continue our discussion on CBA changes we’d like to see, including ones that delve into how draft picks are handled, restructuring how contracts and extensions work, and some fun exceptions.

Part 1:

CBS Sports: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-injury-nbpa-bucks-tanking/

0:00 Intro/Mat Ishbia Rule

6:06 Should Teams Have a Draft Pick Cap?

8:04 Eliminating Fake First Round Picks

13:14 Minimum Contract Restructuring & Conversions

16:36 Abolishing the Hinky Special

19:15 The Udonis Haslem Rule

25:21 Eliminating Base Year Compensation

30:25 Isaiah Hartenstein Rule: Early Bird Rights Fix

35:01 Making Trade Exceptions Actually Useful

37:05 Tyrese Maxey Rule: Fixing Cap Holds

44:15 NBA Franchise Tag

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