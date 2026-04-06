Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
CBA Changes We Would Like to See: Part 2 | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-49:33

CBA Changes We Would Like to See: Part 2 | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Apr 06, 2026

We continue our discussion on CBA changes we’d like to see, including ones that delve into how draft picks are handled, restructuring how contracts and extensions work, and some fun exceptions.

Part 1:

CBS Sports: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-injury-nbpa-bucks-tanking/

0:00 Intro/Mat Ishbia Rule
6:06 Should Teams Have a Draft Pick Cap?
8:04 Eliminating Fake First Round Picks
13:14 Minimum Contract Restructuring & Conversions
16:36 Abolishing the Hinky Special
19:15 The Udonis Haslem Rule
25:21 Eliminating Base Year Compensation
30:25 Isaiah Hartenstein Rule: Early Bird Rights Fix
35:01 Making Trade Exceptions Actually Useful
37:05 Tyrese Maxey Rule: Fixing Cap Holds
44:15 NBA Franchise Tag

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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

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Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

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