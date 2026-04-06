CBA Changes We Would Like to See: Part 2 | Third Apron Podcast

We continue our discussion on CBA changes we’d like to see, including ones that delve into how draft picks are handled, restructuring how contracts and extensions work, and some fun exceptions.
Part 1:
CBS Sports: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-injury-nbpa-bucks-tanking/
0:00 Intro/Mat Ishbia Rule
6:06 Should Teams Have a Draft Pick Cap?
8:04 Eliminating Fake First Round Picks
13:14 Minimum Contract Restructuring & Conversions
16:36 Abolishing the Hinky Special
19:15 The Udonis Haslem Rule
25:21 Eliminating Base Year Compensation
30:25 Isaiah Hartenstein Rule: Early Bird Rights Fix
35:01 Making Trade Exceptions Actually Useful
37:05 Tyrese Maxey Rule: Fixing Cap Holds
44:15 NBA Franchise Tag
You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS
Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com