Charlotte Hornets post-trade deadline outlook with James Plowright

James Plowright of CLTure and SI Hornets joins me to discuss the Hornets season, the trade deadline, the Mark Williams rescindment, and what to look out for ahead of the offseason.You can follow James on Twitter and BlueSky at @British_Buzz and see all of his work on CLture and SI Hornets.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialInstagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBASalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.
