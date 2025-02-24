Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Charlotte Hornets post-trade deadline outlook with James Plowright
0:00
-1:05:44

Charlotte Hornets post-trade deadline outlook with James Plowright

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Feb 24, 2025

James Plowright of CLTure and SI Hornets joins me to discuss the Hornets season, the trade deadline, the Mark Williams rescindment, and what to look out for ahead of the offseason.You can follow James on Twitter and BlueSky at @British_Buzz and see all of his work on CLture and SI Hornets.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialInstagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBASalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture