Chicago Bulls 2025 Offseason Outlook with Jason Patt
Chicago Bulls 2025 Offseason Outlook with Jason Patt

Yossi Gozlan
Apr 22, 2025

Jason Patt of the Cash Considerations podcast joins me to discuss the Chicago Bulls. We'll discuss their direction, key players, potential offseason moves, and having the most flexibility ahead of the 2026 offseason.You can follow Jason on:Twitter: https://x.com/Bulls_JayBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/bullsjay.bsky.socialPlease subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

