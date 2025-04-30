Third Apron

Dallas Mavericks 2025 Offseason Outlook with Grant Afseth
Apr 30, 2025

Grant Afseth of The Dallas Hoops Journal joins me to discuss the Dallas Mavericks. We'll discuss his recent reporting on behind the scenes developments leading up to the Luka Doncic trade, his experiences covering the team this year, and the overall direction and outlook of the team.You can follow Grant on:Twitter: https://x.com/GrantAfsethBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/grantafseth.bsky.socialDallas Hoops Journal: https://dallashoopsjournal.com/Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

