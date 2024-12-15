Dennis Schroder for De'Anthony Melton trade analysis + how the Warriors could still get Jimmy Butler

It is the eve of trade season and we already have two trades set to go down on December 15. The first significant domino to fall is the Nets agreeing to trade Dennis Schroder and a second-round pick to the Warriors for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks. That's on par with what they got for Royce O'Neale, and I'd expect a similar return for Dorian Finney-Smith. They now have 13 second-round picks along with their 15 first-round picks. The Warriors trade a good chunk of their remaining second-round picks to salvage the loss of Melton for the season, but we'll see if he can fit well in Steve Kerr's system. I also show how the Warriors could still acquire Jimmy Butler while being able to keep Schroder. 0:00 Intro 0:42 Warriors cap perspective 1:52 How the Warriors could still get Jimmy Butler without trading Dennis Schroder 3:14 Other hurdles the Warriors must clear to complete a Butler trade 4:08 The cost for the Warriors to get Schroder and what they could do if it doesn't work out 5:19 Nets draft pick count and cap perspective 7:38 Nets 2025 cap space update 8:36 Their outlook toward bottoming out for a top lottery pick Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: The Third Apron: https://yossigozlan.substack.com/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan