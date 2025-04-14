Sam Quinn of CBS Sports joins me to discuss today's firings of David Griffin and Mike Budenholzer, moves that were heavily rumored over the weekend.You can follow Sam on Twitter at @SamQuinnCBS and see all of his work on CBS Sports.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
Emergency Show: David Griffin and Mike Budenholzer Fired. Reaction with Sam Quinn
Apr 14, 2025
Third Apron Podcast
A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes