Emergency Show: David Griffin and Mike Budenholzer Fired. Reaction with Sam Quinn
Emergency Show: David Griffin and Mike Budenholzer Fired. Reaction with Sam Quinn

Apr 14, 2025

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports joins me to discuss today's firings of David Griffin and Mike Budenholzer, moves that were heavily rumored over the weekend.You can follow Sam on Twitter at @SamQuinnCBS and see all of his work on CBS Sports.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

