LIVE: De'Aaron Fox traded to the Spurs, Zach LaVine to the Kings trade and salary cap breakdown

Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan