Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
LIVE: De'Aaron Fox traded to the Spurs, Zach LaVine to the Kings trade and salary cap breakdown
0:00
-18:10

LIVE: De'Aaron Fox traded to the Spurs, Zach LaVine to the Kings trade and salary cap breakdown

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Feb 03, 2025

Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture