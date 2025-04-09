Michael Malone Fired Reaction + NBA Talk with Sam Quinn

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports joins me to discuss the shocking dismissal of Michael Malone. We touch on the Nuggets season, not retaining Calvin Booth, the roster construction, their outlook and the clock on Nikola Jokic.You can follow Sam on Twitter at @SamQuinnCBS and see all of his work on CBS Sports.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan