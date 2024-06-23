Here it is. Over an hour of an in-depth dive on every single team and the top free agents. I look at each team and see just how much they can spend, how they could use their resources, and list any restrictions they may be subjected to. I then go over my top 40 free agents and rank them into tiers based on how much I could see them getting annually on their next contract. 0:00 Intro 0:56 Cap Space Teams 2:48 Detroit Pistons 4:26 Philadelphia 76ers 5:47 Utah Jazz 6:51 Oklahoma City Thunder 8:22 Orlando Magic 10:00 Toronto Raptors 10:46 San Antonio Spurs 11:45 Charlotte Hornets 12:39 Over the Cap Teams 13:49 Atlanta Hawks 15:32 Brooklyn Nets 17:20 Chicago Bulls 18:58 Cleveland Cavaliers 20:03 Golden State Warriors 21:42 Houston Rockets 23:12 Indiana Pacers 24:09 Memphis Grizzlies 25:39 New Orleans Pelicans 27:15 Portland Trail Blazers 28:14 Sacramento Kings 29:10 Washington Wizards 30:41 First Apron Teams 31:57 Dallas Mavericks 32:48 Los Angeles Lakers 33:49 Miami Heat 34:56 New York Knicks 36:11 Second Apron Teams 38:29 Boston Celtics 40:43 Denver Nuggets 41:36 Los Angeles Clippers 42:43 Milwaukee Bucks 43:43 Minnesota Timberwolves 44:46 Phoenix Suns 46:17 Free Agency Tiers 49:57 $35 million+ Tier 49:43 $30-35 million Tier 50:16 $25-30 million Tier 50:49 $19-25 million Tier 55:29 $13-19 million Tier 1:03:27 $8-13 million Tier Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Twitter/X: @YossiGozlan Instagram, Threads, BlueSky, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA You can also view my salary cap sheets at: www.capsheets.com
NBA 2024 Offseason Primer: Top 40 Free Agent Rankings and Team Spending Tiers
Jun 23, 2024
Third Apron Podcast
A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.
