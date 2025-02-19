Third Apron

New Orleans Pelicans post-trade deadline outlook with Will Guillory
Feb 19, 2025

The Athletic's Will Guillory joins me as my first guest to discuss the Pelicans season, the injuries, and general performance. We then touch on the Brandon Ingram trade, what's next for several players, and their outlook beyond.You can follow Will on Twitter at @WillGuillory and see all of his work on theathletic.comPlease subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialInstagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBASalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

