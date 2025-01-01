New Orleans Pelicans Trade Primer, Zion Williamson's Options, and Pelicans Future Outlook

The Pelicans are headed to the lottery for the fourth time in six seasons of the post-Anthony Davis era. Injuries have been the primary culprit, and they hit them the hardest this season. This time things will probably end differently. The unavailability has been too much, especially with Zion Williamson. His contract structure gives them an easy out, but moving on from him won't be that simple. They don't have to make any decisions on him or Brandon Ingram this season, but the clock is ticking. 0:00 Intro 0:41 Pelicans disastrous season summary and payroll analysis 3:19 Zion Williamson's non-guaranteed contract structure and why that might mean his time in New Orleans is almost done 5:40 Williamson trade ideas and why they probably keep him through the end of this season 11:26 Pelicans future payroll issues and how Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum could be cap casualties 13:35 Pelicans future outlook and why moving on from Williamson and Ingram isn't as easy as it sounds ESPN article: https://www.espn.com.au/nba/story/_/id/43174061/new-orleans-pelicans-move-zion-williamson Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: The Third Apron: https://www.thirdapron.com/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan