Nick Richards for Josh Okogie trade analysis
Yossi Gozlan
Jan 22, 2025

I break down the Nick Richards for Josh Okogie trade for both the Suns and Hornets. Jusuf Nurkic was not involved, so I also present the type of trade I could see them getting for him if traded by the deadline. I did this live, so it wasn't 100% perfect but I think it went well. 0:00 Intro 2:49 Suns savings from the trade 7:35 Suns $500 million payroll projection for next season 10:08 Type of Jusuf Nurkic trade I could realistically see happening this season 13:06 Hornets breakdown Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

