Nick Richards for Josh Okogie trade analysis

I break down the Nick Richards for Josh Okogie trade for both the Suns and Hornets. Jusuf Nurkic was not involved, so I also present the type of trade I could see them getting for him if traded by the deadline. I did this live, so it wasn't 100% perfect but I think it went well. 0:00 Intro 2:49 Suns savings from the trade 7:35 Suns $500 million payroll projection for next season 10:08 Type of Jusuf Nurkic trade I could realistically see happening this season 13:06 Hornets breakdown Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
Third Apron Podcast
A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.A fun NBA podcast about transactions and the CBA. Hosted by salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and NBA writer Sam Quinn.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes