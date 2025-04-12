Third Apron

Phoenix Suns 2025 Offseason Outlook with Gerald Bourguet
Yossi Gozlan
Apr 12, 2025

Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports joins me to discuss the historically disastrous Phoenix Suns season and some of their most important desicions ahead of the 2025 offseason.You can follow Gerald onTwitter: https://x.com/GeraldBourguetBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/geraldbourguet.bsky.socialView all of his work and daily streams on PHNX Sports of the All City NBA Network.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

