Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Post-trade deadline outlook for the Lakers, Cavaliers, Raptors, and Bucks
0:00
-43:56

Post-trade deadline outlook for the Lakers, Cavaliers, Raptors, and Bucks

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Feb 13, 2025

I examine the Lakers, Cavaliers, Raptors, and Bucks after the trade deadline and what they may have ahead of them in the 2025 offseason.Please bring your questions on these teams!Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialInstagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBASalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture