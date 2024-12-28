Sacramento Kings Trade Deadline Primer, De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors, and Mike Brown Firing Thoughts

The Kings got a taste of success by making the playoffs in 2023 and the pressure has been on to build on that. They just fired Mike Brown in a move that was poorly received around the league. It seems like they're going to do something at the trade deadline if things don't improve. I'm just not sure there's a move that can help them. I think this team is too fundamentally flawed, and I'm not sure they were ever even that good two years ago. They had insanely good health and took advantage of a weird bunched up Western Conference. They haven't been able to keep up since the West's hierarchy stabilized. Along with the recent De'Aaron Fox rumors, things could get very interesting in Sacramento soon. 0:00 Intro 1:07 Mike Brown firing thoughts 2:17 Leaguewide reaction on the firing 3:11 De'Aaron Fox trade rumors 5:14 Kings trade deadline objectives 5:54 What the Kings have to offer 8:41 How the Kings could acquire a max player like Zach LaVine 11:06 Acquiring a more affordable wing shooter like Cam Johnson 12:42 More realistic trade targets Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron on Substack: https://thirdapron.com/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan