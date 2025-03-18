San Antonio Spurs post-trade deadline outlook with Noah Magaro-George

Noah Magaro-George of the Vic and Roll newsletter and podcast joins me to discuss the Spurs, their core players, upcoming extensions for De'Aaron Fox and Jeremy Sochan, and future possibilities.You can follow Noah on Twitter at @N_Magaro and BlueSky at @noahgmgspurs.bsky.social and see all of his work on https://vicandroll.substack.com/.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialInstagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBASalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
