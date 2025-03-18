Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
San Antonio Spurs post-trade deadline outlook with Noah Magaro-George
0:00
-1:02:07

San Antonio Spurs post-trade deadline outlook with Noah Magaro-George

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Mar 18, 2025

Noah Magaro-George of the Vic and Roll newsletter and podcast joins me to discuss the Spurs, their core players, upcoming extensions for De'Aaron Fox and Jeremy Sochan, and future possibilities.You can follow Noah on Twitter at @N_Magaro and BlueSky at @noahgmgspurs.bsky.social and see all of his work on https://vicandroll.substack.com/.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialInstagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBASalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture