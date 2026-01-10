Southwest Division Trade Deadline: Ja Morant Trades, Anthony Davis Injury, & more

In this episode, we continue our division trade deadline preview series with a timely one on the Southwest Division. Lots of news yesterday, particularly that will impact the Mavericks and Grizzlies in the next 30 days.

0:00 Into

0:37 Dallas Mavericks

29:23 Houston Rockets

45:46 Memphis Grizzlies

1:28:23 New Orleans Pelicans

1:58:12 San Antonio Spurs

