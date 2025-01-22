Suns-Jazz Trade Implications + Constructing Jimmy Butler to Suns Trades

I go over the Suns-Jazz picks swap and try to construct complicated Jimmy Butler to Suns trade scenarios. 0:00 Intro 0:42 Suns-Jazz pick swap details and why I love it for Utah 4:31 Why it feels like a precursor to a Jimmy Butler to Phoenix trade 6:21 What the Suns, Heat, and Bucks are looking to accomplish to make the trade work 9:54 One 5 team framework that could satisfy everyone 13:10 Second 5 team framework that involves Jusuf Nurkic but keeps Miami over the tax 17:13 How Jimmy Butler impacts the Suns payroll 20:09 How trading Jimmy Butler impacts the Heat's payroll 21:14 Why I don't like this for the Bucks I’m excited to announce that I’ll be participating in GET IN THE GAME 101’s Trade Deadline 2025 course. Use code YOSSI at checkout for $30 off! Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on: Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social Instagram, Threads, and TikTok: @YossiGozlanNBA Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com Links: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
