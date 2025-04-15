Third Apron

Toronto Raptors 2025 Offseason Outlook with Esfandiar Baraheni
Apr 15, 2025

Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic and Raptors Republic joins me to discuss the Toronto Raptors. We'll touch on the last year and a half since retooling the roster and decisions ahead of them this offseason.You can follow Es on:Twitter: https://x.com/JustEsBaraheniAnd see all of his work on The Athletic and Raptors Republic.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

