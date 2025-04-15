Toronto Raptors 2025 Offseason Outlook with Esfandiar Baraheni

Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic and Raptors Republic joins me to discuss the Toronto Raptors. We'll touch on the last year and a half since retooling the roster and decisions ahead of them this offseason.You can follow Es on:Twitter: https://x.com/JustEsBaraheniAnd see all of his work on The Athletic and Raptors Republic.Please subscribe and share if you enjoyed this. You can follow me on:Third Apron: https://thirdapron.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlanBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.socialSalary cap sheets: www.capsheets.comLinks: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
